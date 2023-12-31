No More Excuses In 2024 – IPAC Tells Tinubu, Governors, Others

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has admonished those in power at different levels in the country to face the business of governance squarely and stop giving excuses for non-performance.

IPAC, in a statement by its newly elected National Chairman, Yusuf Dantalle, said the year 2023 should mark the end of excuses from those in leadership positions, and the new year 2024 should come with the fulfilment of promises to Nigerians.

According to Dantalle in his new year message, the year 2024 presents a fresh opportunity for leaders to rise to the occasion and move Nigeria forward with determination.

He also praised Nigerians for their spirit of resilience despite the issues of political upheaval, economic strife, and national insecurity in the outgoing year.

“The New Year brings a fresh opportunity to strive for a better Nigeria. We’ve faced trials on several fronts, but the spirit of the Nigerian people remains unbroken.

“It’s not the time for excuses. Our leaders must rise to the occasion to heal our divisions and move forward with determination,” the IPAC Chairman said.

The Council specifically called on leaders to address critical issues such as insecurity, economic recovery, infrastructure, employment, and national unity.

Dantalle charged elected officials to remember they are accountable to Nigerians.

“Leadership requires more than just occupying an office; it demands action and accountability. The Nigerian people have given their mandate with the expectation of progress, not to hear about the baggage of the past,” he added.