Meet First, Last Country To Enter 2024 New Year

As Nigeria joins the global chorus bidding farewell to 2023 and welcoming the New Year 2024, the anticipation and concerns surrounding the upcoming year should not overshadow the celebration.

Let’s take a moment to acknowledge the fact that the Pacific nation of Kiribati will be the first to herald the New Year, with Kiritimati Island leading the way.

Often referred to as “Christmas Island,” it is situated in the Republic of Kiribati, residing in the farthest forward time zone, a staggering 19 hours ahead of New York City and 13 hours ahead of Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory.

Shortly after Kiritimati Island enters the new year, Auckland, New Zealand, will join the celebration, marking the occasion around 11 a.m. Nigerian time.

Interestingly, the last destination to join the New Year festivities will be Baker Island, located 650 miles (1,046.074 kilometers) from Kiribati, yet trailing behind by about 26 hours due to time zone peculiarities.

As of the time of publishing this story (10:30 a.m.), Kiritimati was merely 30 minutes away from welcoming the New Year 2024.

While over 100,000 people are expected to witness London’s sold-out New Year’s Eve display in person, let the magic of time zones serve as a reminder to celebrate with humility and a sense of global unity.

Some have already embraced 2024 for nearly half a day before others.

This, however, should not diminish the joyous occasion; not even the usual promises from unserious leaders should dampen the festivities.