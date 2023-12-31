‘I Was Found Unconscious’ – Ireti Doyle Shares Near-death Experience After Inhaling Carbon Monoxide

Veteran Nollywood actress, Ireti Doyle, has recounted a near-death experience due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Naija News reports the thespian made known in a post via Instagram on Sunday, stating the incident happened thirty minutes after having an exciting moment with her children.

Ireti said she was discovered unconscious in the car, foaming at the mouth with blood trickling down her nose.

The movie star added that God miraculously aligned the best Nigerian medical personnel, logistics, and every resource needed at the time.

He wrote: “19th November 2023 … This is how the day started, happy, bright, excited, surrounded by some of my all-time favourite people, scheduled to speak at one of our tertiary institutions on the outskirts of Lagos, and my boys @tha.sage & @dozieonyiriuka had agreed to come with.

“Thank God they did, and thank God that we stopped briefly at the mall to connect with Co- travellers and allow my boys to get some refreshments for the trip.

“Barely 30 minutes after these pictures were taken by @jem1yo … I was found unconscious in the car that had been sent to ferry us, foaming at the mouth, blood trickling down my nose…

“What? Where?? How??? Forget the minutiae. It was a bizarre case of carbon monoxide poisoning… somehow, the gas had found its way through the AC vents, and the driver and I were sitting in the car, inhaling that sh*t. The ONLY reason I am alive to tell this story is because God, in His infinite mercy, said NO.

“On this day, Jehovah Jireh aligned the best Nigeria had to offer – people, medical personnel, logistics, and every single resource required in that moment and in the following days in my favour. Had ONE thing shifted out of place… I would not be here.

“This is a testimony and a teachable moment… Carbon monoxide poisoning is a thing… and not just from generators. It is silent and it is swift. God is also real… and He is faithful. I am a walking, talking, breathing testament to His faithfulness.”