2023 Year Of Enormous Suffering, Violence — UN

The United Nations has expressed deep concern, labelling 2023 as a year marred by suffering and violence across various nations.

The UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, conveyed this in a solemn video message released on the eve of 2024.

The statement follows a series of troubling events, including an insurrection that erupted on April 15, 2023, in Khartoum and the Darfur region of Sudan.

The conflict involved the Sudanese Armed Forces, led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, vying for control.

Additionally, on July 26, 2023, a coup unfolded in the Niger Republic, resulting in the illegal detention of democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum by Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani.

This incident prompted the Economic Community of West African States to impose sanctions, including the freezing of all service transactions, including energy transactions, to Niger.

Also, the health ministry in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip reported that at least 21,320 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory since the war with Israel erupted on October 7.

Addressing the world, Guterres said, “2023 has been a year of enormous suffering, violence, and climate chaos.

“Humanity is in pain. Our planet is in peril. 2023 is the hottest year on record. People are getting crushed by growing poverty and hunger. Wars are growing in number and ferocity. And trust is in short supply.

“But pointing fingers and pointing guns lead nowhere.”

He urgently called for unity and concerted efforts to overcome the pressing challenges that lie ahead.

“Humanity is strongest when we stand together. 2024 must be a year for rebuilding trust and restoring hope.

“We must come together across divides for shared solutions. For climate action.

“For economic opportunity and a fairer global financial system that delivers for all.

“Together, we must stand up against the discrimination and hatred that are poisoning relations between countries and communities. And we must make sure new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, are a force for good.

“The United Nations will keep rallying the world for peace, sustainable development and human rights.

“Let’s resolve to make 2024 a year of building trust and hope in all that we can accomplish together,” he concluded.