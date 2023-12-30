Keep Your Campaign Promises When You Become Governor – Edo South Stakeholders Admonish Shaibu

Party stakeholders from Edo South Senatorial zone have urged the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, to ensure he keeps his campaign promises if he emerges as the winner of the election.

The stakeholders made the appeal on Friday during Shaibu’s consultative visit to the senatorial zone.

They asked him to ensure that development reached all 192 wards in the state.

A press statement signed by Musa Ebomhiana, the Chief press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, explained that Shaibu met the Stakeholders in respect to his gubernatorial ambition and agenda to liberate Edo State.

According to the statement, Shaibu, during the meeting, expressed his gratitude to the senatorial leaders for their attendance and stressed the importance of unity within the party as they prepare for the elections.

He also emphasized the need for a young leader like himself who can bravely speak truth to power and resist intimidation from the Federal government. Shaibu vowed to rescue Edo state and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from imminent collapse.

He, however, acknowledged that the PDP was once a party of strong leadership but lamented that this leadership had been eroded over time, creating a gap within the party, while highlighting his leadership qualities and experience in government.

He assured the party leaders that if elected, he would not repeat the mistakes of previous administrations and would work tirelessly to bring back the party’s lost prestige in government.