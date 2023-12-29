Yahaya Bello Pays Condolence Visit To Akeredolu’s Family

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, on Friday, paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Naija News gathered that Governor Bello visited the family at his residence in the Jericho area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Onogwu Mohammed, disclosed this in a statement.

Mohammed said Bello, accompanied by the state governor-elect, Ahmed Ododo, was received by Akeredolu’s widow, Betty.

The statement quoted the governor as saying that Akeredolu’s earthly sojourn, both in private and public spheres, was impactful and that he left an indelible mark on humanity.

Bello said, “We were in Lagos for the NGF’s meeting and on a Christmas homage to President Bola Tinubu when we received the news of the passing of our elder brother and senior colleague, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN.

“Your husband was not merely a senior governor-colleague but also a statesman whose sagacity and benevolent guidance significantly enriched our leadership, notably within the Governors Forum and the democratic institution in Nigeria.

“This monumental loss resonates deeply with us, the people of Ondo State, and the entire nation. I chose to embark on this early journey to extend my heartfelt sympathies to you and your family in this sorrowful moment.

“May the heavens welcome the soul of my brother with the same generosity and kindness he bestowed upon humanity throughout the years.”

Bello lauded the late Akeredolu’s towering stature as a luminary in Africa’s legal landscape, acknowledging his unwavering dedication to advancing justice, upholding the rule of law, and fortifying democratic institutions in Nigeria.

In response, Betty appreciated the governor for sparing time to offer condolences.