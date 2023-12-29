Review The Tactics Used In Combating Insecurity – Badaru Tells Military

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru has called for a reshuffle of the military tactics and techniques used in combating insecurity in the country.

The minister stated this during the decoration of newly promoted senior officers at the Nigerian Air Force Headquarters in Abuja on Friday.

Badaru, who was represented by the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, lamented that the citizens rely on the military to make the country safe and secure.

He spoke following scrutiny of the tactics employed by the military and other security agencies after the attacks in Plateau State.

Badaru said, “I must also remind you all that these are challenging times for our nation and the military. Therefore, the government and the good people of Nigeria will expect nothing short of professionalism and the best efforts with commensurate outputs on the part of the military.

“We must, therefore, review our strategies, techniques, tactics, and procedures to contain these challenges and assure our fellow citizens of their security and safety.”

The minister also urged the military to remain focused on the ongoing fight against banditry and terrorism, among others.

“Do not lose sight of the ongoing fight against terrorism, banditry, and all other forms of criminality.

“Your mandate is to successfully execute all such operations necessary to preserve national security and territorial integrity,” he said.

Badaru, however, urged the newly promoted officers to redouble their efforts and ensure that all security threats are quickly brought to an end in the country.