Insecurity: Peter Obi Charges Security Agencies To Make Extra Effort To Protect Nigerians

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party at the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, has charged security agencies at the forefront of combating insecurity to make extra efforts to ensure the safety of the nation.

Obi made this statement in a post on his official X account on Friday, lamenting that violence has become a way of expression in the country.

Naija News reports that Obi challenged President Bola Tinubu’s administration not only to condemn but also to combat the recent wave of violence.

The former Anambra governor expressed condolences to the families of those who died in the recent attacks in Anambra state including those involved in the attack on the convoy of Chris Ubah.

He wrote, “The disturbing reports of a tragic violent attack that occurred at Uga, in Anambra state yesterday, 28 December, which claimed the lives of two policemen attached to my dear brother Chris Ubah, is a very sad one. I also learned that some yet-to-be-identified people were also kidnapped by the criminals.

“I also received reports that gunmen went on a rampage in Amesi Community in the same Aguata LGA and killed a vigilante, identified as Chigbo Onuegbu (Akawo) and kidnapped another. It is sad that our society has degenerated to this level where violence has become a ready mode of expression. This recourse must not only be condemned but also combatted by the authorities. Every act of terror and violence must be condemned. We must not allow our society to lose the sense of sacredness of life.

“The government and all security agencies, who are at the forefront of combating insecurity, need to make extra efforts to arrest this growing menace of insecurity in our society. We will win this war against insecurity and we will not rest until every Nigerian life is secure.”