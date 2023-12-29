Funke Akindele Responds to Troll Who Advised Her To Remarry After Two Failed Marriages

Box office queen cum movie producer, Funke Akindele, has responded to a troll who advised her to remarry.

Naija News reports that the actress who recently launched her new film ‘A Tribe Called Judah,’ has been constantly promoting the project on her social media platforms.

Commenting on Funke’s post on X, the troll urged her to get married because she is getting old.

The troll wrote, “This year, try to remarry because you’re getting old.”

In response, the actress said, “OK, wedding planner.”

Recall that Funke Akindele was once married to Nigerian singer, JJC Skillz.

The couple married in 2016 and welcomed twins in 2018.

However, JJC Skillz confirmed his divorce from the movie star in June 2022.

On 26 May 2012, Funke Akindele married Adeola Kehinde Oloyede.

The couple divorced in July 2013, citing irreconcilable differences.

Meanwhile, talented Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede, has shared her experience of working with her senior colleague, Funke Akindele, on the recently released movie, ‘A Tribe Called Judah’.

Naija News reports that Yvonne, during an interview with Legit, said working with Funke on the new movie took her to a new level of understanding and knowledge about filmmaking.

The movie star made alluring comments about Funke, stating she is an ‘insane’ filmmaker who perfectly holds every part of the production while on a movie set.

Yvonne Jegede further stated that she holds Funke in high esteem and would be unable to address her by name without adding ‘Big Sis’.

The thespian noted she has no plan to emulate Funke Akindele’s feats in the cinemas because it is too capital-intensive, and she doesn’t have that type of money.