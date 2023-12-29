Falana’s Chambers Petitions Lagos Police Commissioner Over Serial Death Threats On Late Mohbad’s Wife, Wunmi

The Femi Falana Chambers has petitioned the Lagos State Commissioner of Police over death threats and physical attacks against Omowunmi Aloba, the wife of the late singer, Mohbad.

Naija News reports that in the petition dated December 28, 2023, and submitted to the office of the Commissioner of Police, Fayoade Adegoke Mustapha, Wunmi and her son Liam Aloba, have been receiving threats from anonymous phone callers and seven users of Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok.

Falana’s chambers also appealed to the police for an urgent intervention to arrest the situation.

The petition is titled: “Request For The Intervention Of The Office Of The Commissioner Of Police, Lagos State Command On The Threat To Lives, Cyberbullying, Criminal Defamation Of Character Of Cynthia Omowunmi Aloba And Liam Aloba (Minor) And Conduct Likely To Provoke Breach Of Public Peace.” partly read, “Your office would recall that llerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad died in September 2013 under questionable circumstances.

“The remains of the late singer have since been deposited at the mortuary after the completion of the autopsy on his body, which was exhumed. The coroner’s inquest to ascertain the circumstances surrounding his death is still ongoing at the Coroner’s.

“While the deceased’s wife, Mrs Cynthia Wunmi Aloba, continues to mourn the death of her late husband, she has continued to receive death threats from anonymous phone callers and the following users of Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok, among others:

“Westo Adekunle Adejumo, Peckins Rules, Larry Omodia (African TV), Arifanlajogunomoagba, Bukola Jesse, Kudi Alowonle (Yeye Kudi Courtroom) and Themuicpivot.”

