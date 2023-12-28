Plateau Attacks: We Are Working To Scale Up Intelligence Gathering – FG

The Federal Government has said it is working to scale up intelligence gathering and response to crises in any part of the country.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, stated this in a statement while reacting to attacks on some communities in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

He said the federal government strongly condemned the recent killings in the North Central State and condoled with the families of the victims.

The minister said President Bola Tinubu has directed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and the relevant government agencies to provide relief materials to the affected communities

He said: “At the federal level, all hands are on deck across the security and intelligence agencies, to scale up intelligence-gathering and crisis-response efforts.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria strongly condemns the recent killings in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

“We would like to reiterate the commitment of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration to securing every inch of Nigerian territory, and ensuring that all forms of criminality by terrorists, bandits and militants are tackled boldly and decisively.

“President Tinubu has directed the security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators of these heinous killings are fished out and brought to justice.”