‘Do Not Lose Hope In Nigeria, Pray’ – Peter Obi Charges Nigerians

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 General election, Peter Obi, has enjoined Nigerians not to give up on the country due to its lingering challenges.

Obi, who spoke on Thursday on the importance of Christians praying for the progress and advancement of the nation, urged the believers to maintain their faith in the Nigerian project.

Naija News reports that Obi made the call during his special Christmas visit to an influential figure in the oil industry, Dr Michael Onuoha, at his residence in Umunakara community, Nwangele Local Government Area of Imo state.

He expressed his close relationship with the billionaire oil tycoon, referring to him as a family friend, and stated that his visit to the state was to extend his warm wishes to the Onuoha family during the festive season.

He said: “This is a private visit. I am here to see my friend, Chief Michael Onuoha ( Eriri Ego Ndi Igbo) and his family, but I am surprised many people came out to receive me. I will visit again.”

Obi assured that as Christians, people will not lose hope pointing out that the season is very significant and people must keep praying for our country, Nigeria.

“This season signifies love. We must show love to people and to our dear country, Nigeria. To my dear brother, Chief sir Michael Onuoha, your beautiful family and kinsmen, thank you for hosting me. I will visit again,” the former Governor of Anambra State said.