Photos: Shettima, Abbas, Barau, Kwankwaso, Others Storm Kano As Ex-Reps Speaker, Na’Abba Is Laid To Rest

The remains of former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Na’Abba, have been laid to rest in Kano State.

Naija News reports that the deceased died in the early hours of Wednesday at a hospital in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, after a protracted illness.‎

The corpse was flown back to the emir’s palace in Kano for a funeral prayer, which was held at about 5:30 pm.

The deceased was received by family members, friends and top government functionaries.

The funeral prayer was led by the Chief Imam of Kano, Sani Zahradeen, and Na’Abba’s corpse was thereafter buried at Dandolo Cemetery, Goron-Dutse, Gwale Local Government Area of Kano State.

Some of the prominent personalities that attended the funeral prayer included the Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima; the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin; the Deputy Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Aminu Abdulsalam; and the senator representing Kano South senatorial district, Abdulrahman Kawu-Sumaila.

Others were former state governors, Ibrahim Shekarau and Rabiu Kwankwaso and former governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, as well as some members of the state and national assemblies.

