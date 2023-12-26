‘We Want To See Deliverables, Nigerians Are Tired Of English’ – Daniel Bwala Challenges Tinubu

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Daniel Bwala, has challenged President Bola Tinubu to stop making excuses and deliver on his campaign promises to Nigerians.

Naija News reports that Bwala, the spokesperson of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council for the 2023 elections, stated this during an interview on Channels TV on Monday.

He claimed that Tinubu may end up like his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, whose administration was busy doing little or nothing.

According to Bwala, Tinubu has already spent 31.8 percent of his first term in office and has only succeeded in raising the sufferings of Nigerians during the Yuletide period with the slash on transportation costs.

He argued that there are problems with Tinubu’s policy, adding that many economies have also faulted the President’s 2024 budget.

He said, “When people talk about being patient and waiting, you have to look at the time frame the public officer is expected to execute the work.

“The President has just been voted into a term of four years. He is eight months into the term, which constitutes 31.8 percent of the total time that he has.

“He has less than 70 percent time in government, when is that going to happen? When President Buhari took over in 2015 it was the same language and we patiently followed and he finished the first term and finished the second term.

“When there is a fundamental problem with policy, time is irrelevant, 30 years it will not work. Most of the economists I’ve listened to have faulted the President’s budget with which he was supposed to deliver the agenda flat-out.

“We want to see deliverables. Nigerians are tired of English, Mathematics, Economics, Science, and Technology. We want to see practical things.”