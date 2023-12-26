National Assembly To Pass 2024 Budget This Week

The National Assembly has assured Nigerians that the 2024 national budget will be passed into law this week.

The leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, who gave the assurance on Monday, disclosed that all the committees of the National Assembly have concluded their hearings and submitted their reports to the Committee on Appropriations.

He noted that the National Assembly would pass the 2024 budget and transmit it to President Bola Tinubu for assent.

The lawmaker who represents Ekiti Central Senatorial District also urged Nigerians to be patient with the administration of President Tinubu in his attempt to reposition the country.

According to him, despite the current challenges, Nigeria would soon walk into an era of economic boom with the implementation of the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Bamidele, in his speech, went further to emphasize the need for peaceful co-existence among all ethnic nationalities across the federation, warning that no country could witness development progress in an atmosphere of ethnic disharmony.

“All Nigerians, whether in the cities or remote villages, will start experiencing the gains of economic programmes President Tinubu has initiated under his Renewed Hope Agenda.

“As a federation, we may be witnessing difficult times currently. But we will walk into an era of economic boom, for which all Nigerians will glorify the Name of God Almighty. The time is no longer far. It will begin to manifest with the implementation of the 2024 appropriation, which the National Assembly will pass into law this week.

“All the committees of the National Assembly have concluded their hearings. They have equally submitted their reports to the Committee on Appropriations, whose members are now looking into the committees’ reports ahead of the plenary.

“After this Christmas holiday, the National Assembly will reconvene on December 29 to deliberate on the report of the Committee on Appropriations. Hopefully, before the end of this year, the National Assembly will pass the 2024 appropriations bill and also transmit to the Presidency for assent.

Story continues below advertisement



“As a parliament, we are committed to maintaining our tradition of January-December budget cycle. Since 2019, we have kept to this tradition and will not allow anything to disrupt it in order to deepen the budget governance,” the senate leader explained with an assurance for a more prosperous Nigeria”, Bamidele said in a statement made available to newsmen by his Directorate of Media and Public Affairs.