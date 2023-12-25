150 Merry Christmas Messages, Wishes To Send To Family, Friends

Good morning and welcome to the 25th day of the month of December, a day set aside for Christmas celebration for the year 2023 by Christians.

Merry Christmas to you, your friends, and your family from Naija News Team.

Today being Christmas day for 2023, many expect good Christmas messages and wishes from their friends, family members, and loved ones, hence, a need to compile one.

Below are some 2023 Christmas messages and wishes you can send to friends, family members, and loved ones.

1. May this Christmas be the brightest, most beautiful Christmas of your life. May you find the peace and joy you’ve been looking for!

2. Merry Christmas! And best wishes for a healthy, happy, and peaceful New Year. Love from the (insert your name).

3. Be thankful for all the sweet memories this year has offered you so far. May the faith and serenity descend on you. Wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

4. I hope this festive season will bring good luck and good health for you and your family. Sending you a very warm wish of Christmas!

5. May this Christmas be full of surprises, gifts and greetings for you. Embrace the joy this wonderful occasion brings to your home. Merry Christmas!

6. May the divine love of God descend into your home to make it a piece of heaven. This Christmas, I wish you find peace and prosperity in every sphere of your life.

7. May the gift of love and happiness be yours this season. Wishing you a Merry Christmas from the core of my heart!

8. Wishing you a happy Christmas and a fulfilling year ahead. May you be showered with unimaginable peace and prosperity. Merry Christmas!

9. May every little thing from your Christmas wishlist come true. Have a magical and blissful holiday season this Christmas!

10. Let’s make some memories of this Christmas that will last forever. Enjoy the biggest holiday of the year. Merry Christmas to you and your family!

11. May the unconditional love of God be with you the entire time. Here’s to a season of blessings and beyond. Merry Christmas to you and your family!

12. The time for celebration and gathering is about to begin. Prepare yourself to embrace the best of this year. Wish you a merry Christmas!

13. May you receive all that you desire for and dream for. May this Christmas bring you all that you need in life. Merry Christmas!

14. I wish happiness surrounds you all around on this happy occasion. Feel the joy of it. I hope you’ll have a great time with your friends and family!

15. Wishing you a joy-filled Christmas season. May your holidays be spent in good cheers and unforgettable moments. Have a great time this Christmas!

Best Christmas Wishes

16. May you feel all the love and joy throughout the day and all year round. Sending you the warmest greetings of this festive season and best wishes for happiness in this New Year.

17. Merry Christmas! May God shower your life with unlimited blessings on this day. Have a wonderful time and make some good memories!

18. Wishing you the most amazing Christmas of your life and praying to the Lord to help you be a better person than ever. May God always bless you. I love you so much.

19. On this merry day, I wish happiness surrounds you all around on this happy occasion. May God shower your life with unlimited blessings. Make some amazing memories this Christmas!

20. Hope this festive season will bring good luck and good health for you and your family. Embrace the joy this wonderful occasion brings to your home. Merry Christmas and a happy new year!

21. May this Christmas end the year on a cheerful note and make way for a fresh and bright New Year. Wishing you a magical and blissful holiday.

22. During this festive season of giving, let us take time to slow down and enjoy the simple things. May everything on your wish list come true. Happy Holidays!

Christmas Wishes for Friends

23. Wishing this Christmas will bring so much fun and happiness for you. May you have so many good memories to remember for the rest of your life. Merry Christmas dear friend!

24. May this holy season be filled with true miracles of love for you. May the colours and cheers of this hoy festival be with you forever. Merry Christmas!

25. I’m so thankful to God for having you as a friend this Christmas and all year round. May the glow of the Christmas candles brighten your day. Happy holidays, dear.

Funny Christmas Wishes for Friends

26. May all the sweet magic of Christmas conspire to gladden your heart and fill every desire. Wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

27. Not so long ago, on one of this Christmas, I wished for a sweet, supporting friend. I didn’t know my wish would come true this quick. Merry Christmas!

28. I would like to send a million thank you for being my best friend in life. I hope you’ll have an amazing time this Christmas!

29. Your friendship is the firework that makes my every Christmas a memorable one. You deserve a box full of blessings in this Christmas!

30. I may not always say how important you are in my life. But I just want to know, the joy of Christmas is incomplete without you!

31. The warmth of your friendship and the charm of your presence is the best Christmas gift for me. let’s make this Christmas full of sweet friendship moments!

32. Thanks for the support and care you have always given me. May this festive season strengthen our friendship so it can endure any difficulty life throws at us!

33. Wishing you a happy, healthy and colourful time this Christmas. Enjoy every moment with your family, friends and your loved ones. Take chances and take some risks in life. Merry Christmas!

34. Hope this Christmas brings you new opportunities and gives you great ideas. Let Christmas also bring you wealth and happiness. Have a great time with friends and family. Merry Christmas

35. Merry Christmas to my best friend forever! Here’s wishing you a season full of fun parties, beautiful experiences, soothing challenges and all the new memories you are waiting to create!

36. I wish that your Christmas season shimmers with love and kindness. May the faith and serenity descend on you. Have a safe and Merry Christmas dear friend.

Romantic Christmas Wishes

37. Your smile brightens my Christmas like a Christmas tree. Bless me with your presence this Christmas and I don’t want anything else. Merry Christmas!

38. Wishing you a Christmas holiday filled with love and joy. I can never think of a Christmas without you by my side. I love you!

39. I love you with all my heart and I want you to know that there is no one in this world who can make me happier than you. Merry Christmas sweetheart!

40. It doesn’t matter if we are together or far apart, we’ll always be in each other’s thoughts in every Christmas there is and there will be!

Romantic Christmas Messages

41. You’re the reason why this Christmas feels so special to me. So grateful for having you in my life. Merry Christmas!

42. If I’d have to choose between good moments on a Christmas and you, I’d choose you. Because I know good moments will come following you!

43. Nothing is more beautiful in this world than a Christmas Eve spent with you. Your presence is what makes my Christmas more enjoyable and awesome.

44. I have so many reasons to be thankful on a Christmas day but you are the one that comes first in my mind always. Merry Christmas!

45. My joy of Christmas doubles when I see you smiling. You have a permanent place in my heart and I’m not letting you go anywhere! Wishing you a happy Christmas!

46. Thank you for making my Christmas special. I look forward to spending some quality moments with you on this beautiful occasion. Sending my love for you!

47. Can’t wait to meet you and see your beautiful face this Christmas eve. You fill my heart with so much joy and pleasure. Merry Christmas my love!

48. Among the many wonderful gifts, I am about to receive on Christmas, your presence will be the most precious one. Merry Christmas my love!

49. You take all the stress out of my life during the Christmas season. Thanks for filling my holidays with joy and love. Well, technically all I want for Christmas is you. Merry Christmas, Darling.

50. Wishing you all the warmth of cocoa and the chillness of the snow in the festive season. Sending lots of Christmas kisses to my wonderful sweetheart. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, babe.

51. To the one I hold so dear in my heart, sending my heartfelt wishes on this Christmas. You are the nicest person I have ever met. Happy Christmas to you!

52. Thanks for brightening my life with your love and support. I want you to know that you are everything that I have ever dreamt of. Merry Christmas!

Christmas Wishes for Mom

53. Thank you for being my no. 1 supporter forever. The human being I am today and everything that I have conquered- I owe it all to you. Merry Christmas, mom.

54. Jingle bells rang and snow are on its way to wish you a Merry Christmas and a happy new year. I love you so much, Mom. Miss you.

55. You make the season merry and bright, mom! May you have a blissful holiday. I love you so much. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

Heartfelt Christmas Messages

56. Merry Christmas, mom! Thank you for always being there for me through thick and thin. I hope you know that I am always grateful to you. Love you so much.

57. Wherever I go and whatever I do, I carry in my heart the memories of you. Thank you for being the best mom ever. Merry Christmas!

58. Because you put so much care into everything, our lives are so wonderful. Dear mom, you have a heart that glows like a thousand diamonds. Merry Christmas to you!

59. Mom, I can never express my love for you just like how can never express my love for Christmas. Stay safe and stay happy this holiday season! Wishing you a joyous Holiday season.

60. I am really grateful to have such an amazing and supportive mother. Merry Christmas, Maa! Many good wishes for the holiday season and the coming year.

Christmas Wishes for Dad

61. No words can ever hold up the value you hold on my life, dad. I am glad that God has blessed me with the best dad ever. Merry Christmas, have a great holiday.

62. Dear dad, Merry Christmas. I pray to God every day for your good health and good mind. You have always made sure that we were doing okay. Thank you for all your sacrifices.

63. May all the peace and joy of Christmas fill your heart the whole year through, dad. Wish you a very merry Christmas and a happy new year. I love you so much.

64. Dear dad, I hope you know that you mean a lot to me. I wish you a joyous holiday season with every bit of happiness in the world! Merry Christmas and a happy new year, dad.

65. May the wonders of Christ’s love surround you always and bring joy to your heart. Merry Christmas to the one person who always keeps us strong and united.

66. Christmas is a good time to count the blessings and you dear dad, always comes first on my list. May the magic of this Christmas overflow your heart with peace and wonders.

67. You make the season merry and bright, daddy dearest! May you have a blissful holiday with your heart lifting up with joy. At Christmas and always, what an amazing blessing you are!

68. Thank you for shaping me into the person I am today. Thank you for always being my no.1 supporter. Wishing you nothing but all the joy that Christmas brings. I love you so much.

69. I love how you make everything so funny and comfortable around you, sister. Merry Christmas. Here’s to never growing up and having lots of fun.

70. I hope the warmth of this holiday season stays with you throughout the year and brings you joy and happiness. I miss you more than you can imagine. Merry Christmas, dear.

71. Lots of amazing wishes and happiness on the Christmas bucket, I hope you will have a safe and sound holiday. Merry Christmas, baby girl. I love you so much.

72. Having you as my sister is the biggest blessing from God. I love how take our time out and enjoy the holiday season together. Merry Christmas and happy new year, sis.

73. You’re so special to me that I can never think of a Christmas holiday without you. I hope you will not deprive me of your charm this Christmas!

74. Dear sister, you are present in all my silent prayers and all my unmentioned wishes. I hope to see your smiling face during this Christmas and when the new year starts. Merry Christmas!

75. Its difficult to put in words how important you are to me. But you should know that yours is the most blissful presence in my life. Merry Christmas to you!

Christmas Wishes for Brother

76. In this holiday season, I wish nothing but good health, a good mind and prosperity for you this year! Hope you have a great holiday. Merry Christmas, Bro!

77. All good memories aside, I remember how you used to nag around for decorating the Christmas tree on your own. Merry Christmas, brother.

78. I hope you know that I love you so much and we are always together in my heart. I’m so thankful to have you in my life! Merry Christmas.

79. You add new meaning to Christmas eve with your dumb jokes, I love you so much my brother. Wish you a Merry Christmas and a happy new year.

80. Wishing you good luck and good health at this festive season of the year. May you find many reasons to celebrate during Christmas!

81. No matter what you do throughout the year, Santa will always be good to you because my prayers are with you. Merry Christmas to my sweet brother!

82. You spent so many Christmas with me even when you had your reasons not to. That makes you a perfect brother forever. Merry Christmas!

Christmas Wishes for Family

83. May all your moments be filled with tremendous happiness and astounding cheerfulness. Wishing all of you a remarkable Christmas season!

84. Thank you for giving me the best memories in life I could ever ask for. Wishing a magical Christmas season to the most adorable family ever.

85. The best thing about Christmas is that it gives me so much time to spend with you guys. Wishing you all the best things in this world on this Christmas!

86. Having a family like you is the best Christmas gift there ever could be. May your heart and our home be filled with all of the joys the festive season brings. Here’s to toast a Merry Christmas.

87. May the Christmas Season bring only happiness and joy to you and your adorable family. Merry Christmas!

88. Warmest thoughts and best wishes for a wonderful Christmas. I truly am grateful to be blessed with such a wonderful family. Merry Christmas.

89. Every Christmas is a time to be in touch with so many wonderful people under the same roof. I’m really proud to be a part of this family!

90. You taught me about the Christian religious values and you taught me about how to have fun on a Christmas! I’m lucky because I belong here, with you!

91. I wait the entire year just for a Christmas because this is the only time, we’re all present in the same house. Merry Christmas to all of you!

92. Favorite foods and favourite faces are the reasons why Christmas is my most favourite festival. I love all of you! Merry Christmas!

93. It doesn’t matter how far away from each other we are the whole year, we’ll surely unite under the same roof every Christmas! Happy Christmas!

94. Wishing each and everyone a Christmas this year full of laughter, joy and contentment. May all our wishes come true. Merry Christmas!

95. The joy of Christmas is doubled when you send Christmas wishes on your phone. Just a simple effort like this from you can really make a big difference in your relationships with your loved ones!

96. The festive cheer of this magical season reminds me of all the beautiful Christmas moments I spent with you guys. I wish to be with you this time too!

97. May all your long-cherished dreams come true this Christmas. With love and warmth of heart, wishing you Merry Christmas!

Christmas Messages for Parents

98. Thank you for all the love, care, and guidance. You guys made sure everything was fine with me even when you guys weren’t. I love you more than you can imagine. Merry Christmas.

99. Christmas is all about family and love and care. Thank you for making me understand the worth and meaning of life. Merry Christmas, Mom, and Dad. Love you.

100. Throughout life, I have always wanted to be a person like you! I admire you for being such a kind-hearted person. Merry Christmas, thank you for always loving me so well.

101. Dear Mom, Merry Christmas. Thanks for getting me even when I cannot express myself. Thanks for being my saviour. Have a great life. I love you so much.

102. It has always been an absolute pleasure to spend the holiday season with you. Thanks for making the holidays magical. I love you so much, dad. Merry Christmas.

103. For all those years you helped “Santa” to make the holiday season perfect, so grateful to you. I love you more than you can imagine. Merry Christmas and a happy new year.

Christmas Wishes for Colleagues

104. I have learned things from you in my job. Today I think of you as a friend who should be a part of my Christmas this year!

105. May this festive season of Christmas bring all the success for you. May you achieve what you aimed for in life. Merry Christmas!

106. Very few colleagues can cross the boundary and touch the deepest place in the heart. You are one of the few. Happy Christmas!

107. You have always been a supportive and caring colleague. This Christmas is incomplete without your presence in my home. Merry Christmas and you’re invited!

108. Colleagues are part of one’s job life. But never knew they could be a part of actual life. Merry Christmas! You’ve become a friend of mine!

109. We have shared many workdays together, side by side. Let’s share a holiday together, side by side. Merry Christmas dear colleague!

110. Wishing you the happiest holidays of your life this Christmas. May your life continue being filled up with joy and pleasure. Happy Christmas!

111. Your support and inspiration are the reasons why I feel relaxed even when loads are heavy. Thank you for being such a helpful co-worker. Merry Christmas!

112. Because of a co-worker like you, works seem so enjoyable. Thank you for bringing so much joy into my life. Merry Christmas dear colleague!

113. Sending my warmest Christmas wishes for the coolest colleague ever. May you have a time of your life on this Christmas!

Christmas Wishes for Boss

114. I wish you all the wonderful and amazing blessings this Christmas that God has stored for you. Wish you a merry Christmas and a happy new year, sir.

115. May this Christmas bring you a bundle of joy! Have a bliss and merry Christmas, Sir. May God bless you and your family. Merry Christmas to your family from mine.

116. Thank you for always keeping on inspiring and motivating me, dear boss. May God bless you in the holiday season. Wish you a Merry Christmas and a happy new year!

117. May this great festive season bring you nothing but joy and success which will last throughout the upcoming year. Merry Christmas, Boss. Happy holidays!

118. It’s a lifetime opportunity for any employee to be able to work for such a visionary leader like you. I feel really lucky to be one. Merry Christmas!

119. Wishing you a pleasant time throughout this Christmas season. May you find countless successes and glory in the coming years. Happy Christmas!

120. No one can run a business quite as successful as you. I am lucky to be an employee of yours. Merry Christmas, dear boss!

Christmas Wishes for Clients

121. I’m so fortunate to have a client like you who have been so supportive in hard times. Merry Christmas with thanks for all you do!

122. You’re not only my client but also my best benefactor. May this grand occasion enlighten your life with success merriment. Merry Christmas!

123. It is so wonderful to work with you and I would like to celebrate more Christmas with you as same as this. Let’s buckle up and enjoy the Holiday.

124. The magic of Christmas never ends and its greatest of gifts are family and friends. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

125. Lucky people get a good coworker and I’m one of them. Wish you all the prosperity in your life in this Special season.

126. You make my gloomy days brighter and the cold days warmer just by being my most supportive hand. Celebrate the joy, may you feel this happiness all year round. Merry Christmas!

Christmas Wishes for Neighbor

127. Wishing Merry Christmas to someone who’s more than a neighbour to me. You’re a part of my family and perhaps my biggest well-wisher.

128. You’re a big reason why we love to live in this neighbourhood. Looking forward has a lot of fun together this season. Merry Christmas!

129. It always feels great to spend Christmas with such a friendly neighbour like you. It’s truly a great pleasure to have you as our neighbour. Merry Christmas to you!

130. Life becomes much more enjoyable and peaceful when someone has a neighbour like you. I’m grateful because I’m the lucky one. Merry Christmas!

Religious Christmas Messages

132. May the Lord Jesus fill your life with eternal joy and never-ending happiness. I pray for a Christmas full of love and peace for you and your family!

133. It’s not only about a day of decorating Christmas trees and singing Christmas carols, but it’s also a day to celebrate our Lord’s unconditional and unceasing love for us!

134. Let the lights of Christmas guide you towards true Christianity. May the teaching of Christmas enlighten your soul with heavenly wisdom! Merry Christmas!

135. May this holy season of Christmas bring the lord’s blessing to your home. May all your wishes come true and your desires be fulfilled! Happy Christmas!

136. As you celebrate the birth of our sweet Lord Jesus, I want you to know that my prayers are always with you and you’ll always have Christ’s blessings in life!

137. A Christmas is a reward for those who believe in Christ. It comes with a promise that Christ will never abandon his dear followers. Merry Christmas!

138. May the gift of serenity and true love surround you like a shield of God. I wish you find the meaning of your life through the prayers you make. Merry Christmas!

139. May the miracle of Christmas bring you the utmost joy and happiness. May God give you contentment and peace among you and your family. Have a jolly and Merry Christmas.

140. God is always watching over you so don’t chicken out. May your Christmas sparkle with moments of love, laughter and goodwill. I wish you all the good things. Merry Christmas.

Inspirational Christmas Wishes

141. Christmas is not only about having fun and making happy memories, but it’s also about reaching out to people and be a Santa clause for them in real life!

142. Be thankful for all the sweet memories this year has given you so far. Enjoy every moment of Christmas because it has come with a promise of a better tomorrow!

143. On this wonderful occasion, I want you to know that you’re one of the nicest creations of god and that he will never disappoint you in life. Merry Christmas!

144. No matter what happens in life, make sure you don’t stop believing in yourself. Merry Christmas to you and your family. Have a nice time!

145. Life can be so unfair sometimes. But when that does not mean you should stop dreaming. May this Christmas season be full of new hopes and dreams for you!

146. If you look around, you’ll see God has blessed you in many more ways than he did to others. You have more reasons to be thankful for this Christmas!

147. Always be silent and let your actions speak for you just like a Christmas candle; never makes a noise, but softly gives itself away to light up the world. Merry Christmas!

148. This Christmas, experience the miracles of love and absorb the spirit of sacrifice in yourself. Let the joy be spread all around you. Merry Christmas!

149. I wish that your Christmas season shimmers with love and kindness. Take chances and take some risks in life. May you get success in every sphere of life. Merry Christmas!

150. May the joy and peace of Christmas be with you all through the Year Wishing you a season of blessings from heaven above, Happy Christmas!