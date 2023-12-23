Wale Edun Meets Reps Over Presidential Palliatives Grants, Loans For SMEs

Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of Economy, Wale Edun, met with the House of Representatives Committee on Small and Medium Enterprises on Friday to make crucial decisions regarding implementing the presidential palliatives grants and loans.

Naija News understands that the committee’s Chairman, Mansur Soro, led the team in assessing the funding and releases made to various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.

This information was disclosed in a statement provided to journalists on Saturday by the Personal Assistant to Mansur Soro, Aleeyu Darazo.

Before the said meeting, the House Committee on SMEs had also met with other government officials, such as the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Anite, the Accountant-General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Medein, and the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, Charles Odii.

The statement read: “The 10th House of Representatives under the leadership of Tajudden Abbas places a high premium on SMEs development, hence its decision to create a standing committee on SMEs to ensure effective oversight of the SMEs activities and programs of line MDAs.

“The presidential palliative grants and loans which come in three tranches of N50,000 grants to N1 million nano businesses, N100,000 – N1 million and N75 billion to manufacturers, are due for disbursement anytime soon.”

Naija News recalls that in July, President Bola Tinubu issued a directive for the execution of measures to alleviate the impact of petrol subsidy removal on various sectors of the economy, including agriculture, transportation, social safety, and SMEs.