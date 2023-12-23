Shettima, Governors Attend Abacha’s Son’s Wedding

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, on Saturday, attended the wedding ceremony of Mustapha Sani Abacha, the son of former Head of State General Sani Abacha, and Safa Tijjani Saleh Geidam.

The wedding solemnization took place at the Mohammed Ali Mosque in Old GRA, Maiduguri.

Notable figures such as Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State, and other distinguished guests were also present at the occasion.

