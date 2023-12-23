Popular Nigerian Transgender Dies In Lagos Beach

Nigerian transgender model, Fola Francis, has died.

The LGBT activist and fashion designer reportedly drowned at Iiashe beach on the 20th of December 2023.

A freelance journalist, Vincent Desmond confirmed the sad incident in a statement on Friday, December 22.

According to him, “Fola Francis was a beacon of hope and a light to us and a lot other people and we are deeply hurt by her passing,” he said.

“There ‘ll be a memorial which will be discussed at a later date, and we her family and friends ask for privacy at this time.”

In 2022, Fola became the first Nigerian trans-person to walk the Lagos Fashion Week for Cute-Saint and Fruché.

I Got Tired And Wanted To Die – Jay Boogie Speaks On Failed Cosmetic Surgery

Meanwhile, popular Nigerian transgender, Daniel Anthony Nsikan, also known as Jay Boogie, has said he wished for death after suffering complications from a botched cosmetic surgery.

He lamented that his condition was so terrible he had to undergo dialysis every day to be able to pass out urine.

Jay Boogie shared his travails during a chat with media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

According to him, he also received death threats via social media because some of his friends took pictures of him in his hospital bed and lied that he needed public assistance.

He explained that at a point he regretted his decision and wished he could die.

Jay Boogie said, “People that I thought were my friends came into the hospital and took pictures of me and sent to the bloggers. It was becoming so annoying that the bullying online was even too much. I was receiving death threats. People will come to my DM and be like, ‘You never still die?’ So, I decided to stay off the media for a while.

“I wasn’t the one that sent out my pictures on social media. It was my friends. I’m a discreet person. I don’t like flaunting things. I love living a low-key life. Because nobody cares about you. You should care about yourself.

“So, I mean, with the dramas going online, people bullying me saying, ‘How man go go do nyansh.’ Can you even imagine the mentality? Do you even see me as a man? This is something I want for myself. And I’m sure that if I were to be any of their siblings they won’t tell me that they won’t feel the pains I’m going through. I started going to dialysis every day just so I can pass out urine. My legs were swollen. The urine was very high. At that point, I was measuring my intake of water. Before I go for dialysis they will check my weight and I will be weighing 100 and something. Every day, I would be going for dialysis, they will be taking out my blood and all that. It was hurting that I sat down and said, ‘God abeg, I am just tired. I just want to go [die]. What am I even doing? Who send me to come do this nyansh sef?”