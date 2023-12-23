Emefiele Fraud Allegation: Buhari Should Be Arrested By Now – Sowore

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has stated that the country’s immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari, should have been arrested by now after investigators discovered massive financial fraud perpetrated by former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu.

Naija News reports that a special investigation panel set up to investigate the activities of Emefiele had made many damning findings regarding the fraudulent activities of the embattled apex bank boss while he was serving as the Governor.

One of the many accusations leveled against Emefiele was that Buhari did not approve the naira re-design policy, which caused hardship in the early months of 2023.

Furthermore, the investigations revealed that Keystone Bank was bought under Emefiele’s supervision without payment evidence.

However, Sowore noted in a tweet on Saturday that politicians constantly get away with unprecedented fraud. He believed that Buhari should have been detained in a more rational setting.

Story continues below advertisement



“They protected this crook because he was doing their bidding, today, he’s left to become the fall guy, Tunde Sabiu opened an airline, he owns the biggest oil haulage ship based in the Niger Delta region, the @officialEFCC even told @officialabat last week Wednesday that former AGF Abubakar Malami stole so much that even a rookie investigator found so much money he laundered they are overwhelmed. Sad part is that these guys would all get away with the unprecedented fraud they perpetrated with ex-crook, former President munafikin @MBuhari. Buhari should have been arrested by now, if we were lucky enough to have a country,” Sowore wrote.