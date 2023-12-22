Kano Police Arrest Couple For Allegedly Killing Man Over N10m Debt

A couple named Dayyabu Abdullahi and Hasfat Surajo have been detained by the personnel of the Kano State Police Command on suspicion of killing a guy named Nafiu Hafiz, who owed them N10 million.

Naija News reports that Hafiz had pledged to re-pay his debt in October, 10 months after he took the loan, however, the debtor (Hafiz) on failing to meet the repayment deadline allegedly begged for an extension till December, which he failed to meet up with.

When Hafiz couldn’t return the N10 million he had borrowed from the couple, he begged them for an additional extension, according to a friend of the deceased named Fatima Gambo.

Fatima said that “In the last attempt, on Wednesday that he went to solicit for further extension of his debt repayment, the wife of the man he owed allegedly stabbed him, but they kept his corpse in their house and at night called his father that their son went to the hospital for the surgery, then he died.

“Although the deceased has been a little sick and had confirmed been alright, which convinced the parents that they could be telling the truth.

“So the father and his brothers left Bauchi State around 12 am and arrived in Kano at about 4 am. They went straight to their house to pick up the remains of his son for burial, only to discover that the body was still dripping blood. That raised suspicion even after the couple claimed that they had invited an Imam to bathe and robe him for Islamic burial rites.So, one of the brothers who accompanied the father, Hafizu Salisu, contacted the police and briefed them on the development.”

The state command spokesperson, Haruna Abdullahi, confirmed the tragic incident and stated that an investigation is being conducted to bring those responsible for the tragic death to book.