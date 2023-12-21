Peter Obi’s ‘Yes Daddy’ Phone Call And Other Political Scandals In 2023

The Nigerian political landscape witnessed lots of intrigues, suspense and controversies in the wake of the 2023 election.

There were allegations ranging from fake diplomas to money laundering and tax avoidance hanging over some politicians, but they were all denied, resulting in no conviction.

Some of the political scandals in 2023 include:

1. Peter Obi Phone Call With Oyedepo: On Saturday, April 1, social media was sent into a frenzy with a leaked telephone conversation between the Labour Party (LP), Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo.

In the recording, which emerged online after the presidential election, Peter Obi allegedly sought Oyedepo’s help to facilitate votes for him amongst the Christian community, alleging the election was a ‘religious war’.

Many critics and political elites at the time accused the former Governor of Anambra State of playing a politics of ethnicity and religion, which he later denied and threatened to sue the online publication that released the audio.

2. Bola Tinubu: President Bola Tinub also came under fire during the election campaign for allegedly lying about his age, as some detractors claimed he is older than his declared 70 years and faking his Chicago University Result.

The Peoples Democratic Party also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to delist Tinubu from the February 25 election on the premise of an alleged criminal case of trafficking in drugs that led to his sentencing by a court of competent jurisdiction in the United States and his subsequent forfeiture of the sum of $460,000 to the US authorities.

However, Tinubu vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

3. Atiku Abubakar: The PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, was also allegedly caught on tape admitting his involvement in a complex conspiracy that, for years, took advantage of federal contracting expenditures.

This was disclosed in a viral audio shared by Atiku’s former aide, Michael Achimugu, where Atiku was narrating how he took charge of setting up onshore shell businesses to serve as a conduit for syphoning significant sums from public works contracts for himself and former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Atiku also revealed how their government designated some funds stolen during the process to political allies to fund their party’s activities without traces.

But Atiku, in his reaction, dismissed the leaked audio, saying it was fake and nothing new.

4. Nyesom Wike: After the presidential election, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, was accused of conspiring with security agencies and INEC officials to change results to favour Tinubu in clear contravention of the electoral process and actual outcome of the elections.

However, Wike denied rigging the election against Peter Obi and challenged those making the accusation to produce evidence of him working against the former Governor of Anambra State.

5. Ladi Adebutu: In May, the PDP governorship candidate in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, was alleged of fleeing Nigeria over threats to his life and has been indicted by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) for money laundering and vote-buying during the last general elections.

According to Premium Times, the police said Adebutu deployed two billion naira to induce voters across the state to vote for him and his party during the March 18 election.

Reacting to the allegation, Adebutu said neither he nor his party was involved in voter inducement at the election.

