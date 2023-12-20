Rivers Crisis: Do Not Be Intimidated, Your Sacrifice May Be Dangerous – Harry Warns Fubara

The National Leader of South-South Chiefs and Elder, Omubo Harry, has warned the governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara not to be intimidated by any form of personality.

He urged Fubara to be careful of the sacrifice he would pay to enthrone peace in the state.

The elder statesman gave the advice on the heels of the governor’s statement at the PAMO University of Medical Sciences, Port Harcourt, where he said he would continue to pay any sacrifice so long as Rivers State would be at peace.

Harry lamented over the situation in the state, whilst also advising Fubara not to pay sacrifice that would mortgage the future of Rivers people.

He insisted that Fubara should not have signed any agreement under duress whether in his interest or the state.

Speaking further, the traditional ruler advised the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to allow his successor pilot the affairs of the state.

According to Harry, “Nobody should take anyone for granted. As long as governance is concerned, rulership is turn-by-turn. And, if Nyesom Wike term is over, he should allow Sim Fubara to manage the affairs of the state accordingly, since there was no interference during his (Wike) years as governor.

“We, the chiefs and elders of this state are specifically saying that there should not be any form of intimidating or signing any agreement under duress. Nyesom Wike has served his tenure for eight years. Nobody monitored his leadership or governance. So also, he should allow his successor to do his work. Rivers State belongs to all of us. Rulership is turn-by-turn. Taking Siminalayi Fubara to Abuja to sign an agreement is not the best.

“He should do the needful. He should not be intimidated by personality form of temptation. My advice for him is some sacrifice to do may be dangerous to human health and for the interest of the state. His sacrifice must be in accordance with healthy sacrifice. You cannot over sacrifice to the detriment to Rivers people.

Story continues below advertisement



“As a traditional ruler of the state, Nyesom Wike has served eight years as governor and nobody monitored or interrupted him. He should also allow Siminalayi Fubara to complete his tenure without any hitch or any form of intimidation.”