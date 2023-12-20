Man Hacks Wife To Death Over Delay In Serving Him Morning Tea

A 52-year-old man identified as Dharamveer has hacked his wife, Sundari, to death reportedly over a cup of tea, Naija News learnt.

The tragic incident reportedly occurred in Faljagadh, a community located in Uttar Pradesh near the capital Delhi, India.

According to Daily Mail, the perpetrator engaged in the heinous act due to rage caused by his wife’s delay in serving him his morning cup of tea.

It was reported that Dharamveer woke up shortly after his wife, who had already begun preparing the tea. Anxious, however, to have his beverage, he immediately inquired about its whereabouts.

However, when Sundari requested just ten more minutes to complete the preparation, her husband’s anger escalated rapidly. In a fit of rage, Dharamveer allegedly retrieved a weapon and mercilessly attacked his wife in the kitchen.

The media quoted a Police Superintendent, Vivek Yadav, to have disclosed that Sundari, who typically woke up at 6 a.m. to prepare the tea, was unfortunately met with this tragic fate.

According to the police, the couple’s four children were still asleep when the tragic incident happened.

“After around five minutes, Dharamveer asked for tea again and rushed to the makeshift kitchen on the terrace. He got angry when his wife told him it would take another 10 minutes for the tea to get ready and kicked the utensils away.

“He then went to get the sword before returning and using it to kill his wife,” the officer said.

One of their son named Soldier reportedly attempted to help their mother upon hearing the woman’s distressing cries, only to find her in a critical condition, bleeding profusely.

The disclosed report also revealed that Dharamveer, the alleged assailant, targeted the children when they attempted to assist their mother, causing them to seek refuge in their room.

“I and my two sisters tried to save our mother, but my father threatened to kill us. That is why we left the place. My father Dharamvir while fleeing towards the sugarcane crop fields was brandishing the sword so that nobody could catch hold of him,” the police quoted one of the children, Soldier saying.

Upon hearing the distressing cries of the impoverished children, the villagers swiftly gathered at their residence, only to discover Sundari’s lifeless body immersed in a pool of blood.

In response to this harrowing scene, the villagers promptly contacted the police, who subsequently took custody of Sundari’s body for a thorough autopsy. Furthermore, Dharamveer was apprehended by the authorities, marking the beginning of their investigation into the matter.

A soldier, speaking to the Indian media, disclosed that his father had previously expressed anger during tea time and occasionally raised his voice at his mother, but had never resorted to physical violence.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Gyan Prakash Rai reportedly said, “Dharamveer and Sundari had a fight over making tea. He then took out a sharp weapon and attacked her on the neck from behind, which led to her immediate death.”