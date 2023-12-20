‘Life Has Been Meaningless Since I Lost My Mom’ – Wizkid

Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has reminisced on the demise of his mother, Dolapo Balogun.

Naija News reports that the singer lost his mother in August while in Europe at the time on a tour for his album, ‘More Love Less Ego’.

In a post via Instagram on Wednesday, Wizkid said life has been meaningless since his mother’s demise. Nevertheless, he still stands and urges his fans to work with God.

He wrote: “Made idk days after I lost my mum. Life’s been meaningless! But we dey. Sometimes you got to let everything go… Work with God.”

Meanwhile, Nigerian hip-hop artiste, Phenom, has expressed regrets for not accepting a record deal from Grammy award-winning singer cum’ CEO of Starboy Entertainment, Wizkid, years back.

The ‘Man Dem’ crooner disclosed that he received offers from Wizkid, Olamide and others to join their record labels at the peak of his career, but he declined because he was loyal to his record label, Knight House.

Phenom disclosed this during the latest episode of the Terms and Conditions podcast.

He lamented that his career would have taken a more positive trajectory if he had accepted to join Wizkid’s label.