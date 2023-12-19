We Will Not React To Aso Rock Meeting Until Fubara Addresses Rivers People – Elders

Rivers State Elders and Leaders Forum, on Tuesday, spoke on the meeting between President Bola Tinubu, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike and the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Naija News had earlier reported that Tinubu met with Wike and Fubara at the Presidential Villa to resolve the political crisis in Rivers State.

At the end of the meeting, which lasted for three hours, a truce was reached over the political crisis in the state.

The Elders, in their reaction to the meeting, noted that they would not comment on the truce reached in Abuja over the crisis in the state until Governor Fubara addresses the people of the state.

A member of the forum, Anabs Sara-Igbe, in Port Harcourt, said the people of the state are waiting on Fubara to address them so that they would know what transpired in Abuja.

According to Vanguard, Sara-Igbe said until Fubara addresses the state that, the group would not make any statement, adding that they need to be guided.

He said, “At the moment, we want the governor to address Rivers people so we can know what transpired in Abuja; only then will we know the line of action to take and what to say.”