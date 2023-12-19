NSCDC Apprehends Illegal Miners, Suspected Vandals In FCT

Eleven illegal miners and two alleged vandals of railroad infrastructure have been taken into custody by the Federal Capital Territory Command (FCTC) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC).

Naija News reports that the Command Spokesperson, Comfort Okomanyi, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement claims that the eleven suspects involved in illegal mining activities at Izom, a community located at the border of the Federal Capital Territory and Niger State, were arrested by the Command in cooperation with the Nigerian Army.

The two railway vandals were apprehended by the Operatives of the Critical National Assets and Infrastructure unit of the command for knowingly damaging rail tracks and traffic lights in the Wuye Area of the territory.

The FCT Commandant, Olusola Odumosu, paraded the suspects at the command and said that the security measures carried out by the Command would serve as a deterrent to other criminals operating in the area.

Odumosu said, “Our effort is geared towards combating various forms of criminality, particularly vandalism of Critical National Assets and other public infrastructure, illegal mining activities and among others within the FCT.

“We will continue to demonstrate zero tolerance to vandalism and there is no plan to retreat on this mission as they must all be brought to book.

“I have vowed that there is no hiding place for evil perpetrators, so in this vein, active efforts are underway to apprehend their masterminds who are still at large.”

He underlined that the illicit exploitation of the country’s mineral resources constitutes economic sabotage, endangering the ecology and costing the government billions of naira in lost revenue.

Additionally, the Commandant forewarned scavengers, kidnappers, one chance syndicate, and vandals of vital national assets that their actions would not be permitted inside the FCT’s jurisdiction going forward.