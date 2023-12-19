Former Minister Of Power, Agunloye Now In EFCC Custody – Source Confirms

A source in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed the detention of a former Minister of State for Power, Olu Agunloye.

Recall that about a week ago, the anti-graft agency had declared Agulonye wanted over an alleged $6 billion fraud related to the controversial Mambilla hydropower project.

“The public is hereby notified that Olu Agunloye, whose photograph appears above, is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an alleged case of corruption and forgery,” the agency wrote on its social media platforms.

It urged anyone “with useful information as to his whereabouts to contact the agency.”

However, a source in the agency who spoke to Channels Television on Tuesday disclosed that the former minister has been detained since 13 December 2023.

“He has been with the EFCC since December 13th, But it was not made public,” the source said

Agunloye was a minister under President Olusegun Obasanjo’s government (1999-2003). He has been at the centre of the controversy about the Mambilla project.

Obasanjo had accused him of fraudulently awarding the contract for the project without the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approval. But Agunloye denied the accusations and claimed the former president was distorting facts.

Story continues below advertisement



The EFCC had in September questioned the former minister over the same issue.