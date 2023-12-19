Blackout Looms As TCN Shutdown Nigeria’s Largest Power Generating Station Days To Christmas

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced the shutdown of Nigeria’s largest thermal generating station, Egbin Power Station.

Naija News understands that the development has resulted in electricity outages in certain parts of the country, as the generating set is said to be Nigeria’s largest thermal generating station.

In a statement dated Monday, December 18, the TCN said the power station was shut down for maintenance. It said the shutdown was necessary to address a gas pipeline leak.

As a result, there will be a decrease of 676MW of power supplied to the national grid for a duration of 72 hours.

“This is to notify the public that as of 11:13 hours on 18 December 2023, the Egbin Power generating station was shut down to allow the Nigeria Gas Company (NGC) to maintain a linking gas pipeline supplying gas.

“The station will be shut down three days from today(Monday).

“This means a reduction of 676MW of bulk power generated into the nation’s grid for three days and consequently the quantum of bulk power available to be delivered to distribution companies’ load centres”, the TCN statement reads.

Naija News reports that the Egbin Power Plant is situated in Lagos, with an installed capacity of 1,320 MW to the country’s National grid.