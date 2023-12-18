Tinubu Inaugurates NNPCL Board, Management

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has inaugurated the management and Board of Directors of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

The president inaugurated the Board on Monday, December 18, inside the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Recall that the president had approved the appointment of a new Board and Management team for the NNPCL, which would take effect from December 1, 2023.

In a statement released in November by the presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the appointment complies with Section 59 (2) of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021.

President Tinubu anticipates the fullest measure of compliance with the performance-driven and results-oriented mandate of his Renewed Hope administration in implementing an energy policy that will monetize all available oil and gas resources of today.

The president added that the policy would pave the way for the total exploitation of new and cleaner energy sources of tomorrow by this distinguished team.

The board members and management team are as follows:

(1) Chief Pius Akinyelure — Non-Executive Board Chairman

(2) Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari — Group Chief Executive Officer

3) Alhaji Umar Isa Ajiya — Chief Financial Officer

(4) Mr. Ledum Mitee — Non-Executive Director

(5) Mr. Musa Tumsa — Non-Executive Director

(6) Mr. Ghali Muhammad — Non-Executive Director

(7) Prof. Mustapha Aliyu — Non-Executive Director

(8) Mr. David Ogbodo — Non-Executive Director

9) Ms. Eunice Thomas — Non-Executive Director