EFCC Speaks On Convicting 7-Year-Old Internet Fraudster

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied reports of charging a 7-year-old boy to court.

Naija News understands that certain reports making the rounds on social media claimed that the fraudster, identified as Victor Oche Odeh was convicted by Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court on July 21, 2023

The reports also claimed that the boy was also recognised by Guinness Book of World Records as the youngest convicted internet fraudster.

However, speaking via its spokesman, Dele Oyewale on Monday, the EFCC explained that Odeh is 19 and was among five undergraduates convicted and sentenced to two years imprisonment each, after pleading guilty to one-count separate charge bordering on internet fraud.

He said the other convicts were, Chidebere Stanley Opara (a.ka. Avail Hollywood), Manasseh Sefa Ephraim ( a.k.a Felicia_dannyyels), Chukwukere Obinna Paul (a.ka. Shaun Lee) and Enyogu Etim Ekpo (a.ka.a Henry Wilson, Jasdav7).

The Commission further pointed out that in its previous press release dated July 11, 2023, “the ages of all the convicts, including Odeh’s, were not stated.”

“For the purpose of clarity, Odeh is 19 years old. All the false narratives being bandied about in some section of the social media that he is seven years old should be ignored. The EFCC did not parade the convict, and is not a court of law that rightfully convicted him.

“Facts are sacred. Information about the offence, prosecution, conviction and sentence of Odeh are in all social media platforms of the EFCC. The public is enjoined to ignore any hoopla connected to his conviction,” EFCC said.