Stephen Curry Sets New NBA Record

Stephen Curry has become the first Basketball player in the NBA to achieve 3,500 three-pointers as the Golden State Warriors defeated the Brooklyn Nets earlier today.

Stephen Curry made the record halfway through the first quarter, and he finished with 37 points, including six three-pointers, as the Warriors won 124-120.

The 35-year-old finished the fourth quarter with 12 straight points in less than two minutes, as the Warriors’ run of three straight losses came to an end.

Stephen Curry’s teammate Klay Thompson finished with 24 points to move into ninth place on the career three-pointer list, joining four other Warriors players who scored in double figures.

The Nets led by Cam Thomas who finished with a game-high 41 points, lost for the third time in four games, despite having two chances to equal or take the lead in the last minute.

Meanwhile, NBA icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who broke his hip during a fall at a concert on Friday is said to be responding to treatment at the hospital.

The 76-year-old, who was named NBA’s Most Valuable Player six times, is scheduled to have surgery at a Los Angeles hospital.

From 1969 to 1989, Abdul-Jabbar participated in the NBA and won six titles, five of which he earned with the Los Angeles Lakers.

He held the NBA career regular-season scoring record of 38,387 points before LeBron James broke it in February 2023.

The 19-time All-Star, who stands 7 feet 2 inches tall, still holds the record for most career minutes played (57,446) and most field goals made during the regular season (15,837).