Why I Didn’t Stop Oba Olaoye From Contesting For Soun Stool — Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has explained his decision not to hinder Oba Ghandi Olaoye’s pursuit of the Soun of Ogbomosoland title.

Naija News recalls that Governor Seyi Makinde confirmed Olaoye, a former RCCG pastor in the USA, as the 21st Soun of Ogbomosoland, succeeding Oba Jimoh Oyewumi.

Olaoye was officially installed as Soun at a ceremony led by the Areago of Ogbomoso, High Chief Sobalaje Otolorin.

Speaking at the interdenominational service for the new Soun, Pastor Adeboye shared his belief in Olaoye’s destiny to become a king.

Adeboye said, “When he (Olaoye) came to me to inform me about the development I told him to go and pray, he came back and said he had not heard anything. I told him to go back and pray again, and after a while, he came back and told me God had spoken. I have heard him loud and clear that I should go ahead. It was then that I told him to go because it had been destined. I knew that long ago, but I want God to speak to him directly.

“To my critics, if I said no and God said Yes, whose word is the final? God of course. So, I cannot stop him because Pastor Olaoye was destined to be a king even before he was born, and thank God it is coming to fruition.”