‘Wike Was Responsible For Appointment Of Commissioners, Advisers, Others Under Fubara’s Administration’

A close aide to the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has claimed that the list of commissioners, special advisers and other key aides, as well as their portfolios, was handed over to his principal, by his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

The aide in an interview with Punch, said Fubara had no input into the appointments as his predecessor was solely responsible for their selection and appointment.

According to the source, the resignation of some of the commissioners was a confirmation that they were not appointed by Fubara.

The aide stated, “Yes, the resignation of the commissioners has shown that they were not appointed by the governor. They were never his nominees. The list of the commissioners and advisers was handed over to the governor by the former governor with instructions on portfolios and offices to occupy. Even security agents were handed over to the governor with clear instructions on where to post them.

“Is there a way the governor can appoint commissioners, advisers and others and they will be resigning this way? It is not possible. Don’t forget that we are just about seven months in office. Commissioners appointed by the governor won’t leave.”

Speaking on the claim by Wike that Fubara and all elected officials in Rivers State did not buy nomination forms from their pockets, the source said, “Yes, the former governor was correct to say he bought the forms for everyone. But pray, with which money? You know the salary of a governor and you know the cost of nomination and expression of interest forms for the Peoples Democratic Party.

“Let those who want to go leave and the governor will assemble members of his team, and not moles planted to spy on the administration.”