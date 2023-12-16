UNIZIK Student Reveals How She Lost Her Sight While Solving Mathematics Question

A visually impaired student at Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Awka , Anambra State, Precious Mbajiorgu has disclosed how she lost her sight.

Naija News reports that Mbajirogu, who was recently named the best candidate (physical disability category) in the 2002 Senior School Certificate Examination by the West African Examination Council, revealed that she lost her sight while solving mathematics questions alongside her classmates.

The visually impaired student who made this disclosure in an interview with the Punch Newspaper detailed that she was not born blind, saying that she did not feel any symptoms before she went blind.

Narrating events that occurred between 2007 and 2008 before she went blind, Mbajirogu revealed that she had answered the question and was about to move to the net when she discovered that she could not see again.

She said, “I was not born blind. I used to see perfectly when I was a child until I turned 11. It happened between 2007 and 2008, but I cannot remember the exact day. I just went to school that fateful day. Back then, I was a pupil at Awada Primary School, Obosi, near Onitsha. It was in that school that I became visually impaired.

“My classmates and I were in the classroom solving mathematics on the board. I had answered the first maths question and was about to go to the next question when suddenly, I discovered that I could not see the board anymore and could no longer see other things. Everywhere became dark.

“But before then, I did not feel any symptoms or pain in my eyes. It was like a mystery that I have yet to understand to date.”