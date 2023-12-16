Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 16th December 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 15th December, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1230 and sell at N1235 on Friday 15th December 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1230 Selling Rate N1235

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 869 Selling Rate 870

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

A new World Bank report suggests that the President Bola Tinubu-led government and Nigerian National Petroleum Commissions Limited (NNCPL) are not transparent with the amount made from oil and the amount generated from the recent removal of fuel subsidy.

In its latest Nigerian Development Update, released on Wednesday, the bank claimed that while oil revenue gains have been obvious since June, there was a lack of transparency around oil revenue, particularly the NNPC’s financial gains from the recent removal of fuel subsidy.

“Nominal oil revenue gains have been evident since June. These are mostly categorized as “exchange rate gains”, suggesting that they are due to Nigerian naira depreciation.

“Except for the exchange rate-related increases, however, there is a lack of transparency regarding oil revenues, especially the financial gains of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) from the subsidy removal, the subsidy arrears that are still being deducted, and the impact of this on Federation revenues.

“It is also unclear why retail petrol prices have not changed much since August, despite fluctuations in the exchange rate and global oil prices,” the World Bank report partly read.