Video: ‘Dey Your Dey, Make I Dey My Dey’ – Reactions As Gov Fubara’s Live Band Sings Amidst Rivers State Power Tussle

The live band of Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara, has sparked reactions online amidst the escalation of political tension in the state.

Naija News reports that several members of the State House of Assembly and Commissioners have resigned in the last two days, a development linked to Fubara’s face-off with his predecessor and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike.

The Rivers State Government also ordered the demolition of the Assembly Complex, citing the need to build a suitable structure after an arson attack that occurred at the Assembly Complex on October 29.

While many political elites have condemned Wike’s interference in state politics, the Minister has remained silent.

However, a video making the rounds online shows Fubara’s live band singing a controversial song at the flag-off construction of the 20,000 Housing unit, which some netizens considered a shade.

@crownby wrote: “Fubara really learnt from Wike: the good, the bad and the ugly. Entertaining days are up ahead.”

@uggbyy wrote: “No be small fight Fubara and wike dey fight😂😂, even their bands follow join the fight”

@prettygift wrote: “Wike don meet his match”

@officialbecks: “Wike oya catch your sub, you thought the guy well”

@ebido wrote: “But this Wike sef. When he became governor it was him and Amechi. He vacated now dragging with current governor.”

@bryzam wrote: “sometimes my Nigerian experience feels like I’m in a skit. What kind of country is this?”

@iam_pintch wrote: “His band group is doing everything possible to restore peace”

@kacey wrote: “Like father like son trying to confuse us. Lol 😂😂😂😂 I love strategical people”