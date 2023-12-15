Tinubu Yet To Suggest Ways To Mitigate Impact Of The Decision To Remove Fuel Subsidy – Amnesty International

Rights Organisation, Amnesty International says that the President Bola Tinubu-led government has yet to devise means to mitigate the impact of the fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians.

Stating this in a statement released on its official website on Friday, the rights group asked Tinubu to devise means to ensure that the removal of fuel subsidies does not increase poverty in the country.

Naija News reports that the rights organisation expressed worries over the continued rise of inflation in the country.

The Acting Director of Amnesty International in Nigeria, Isa Sanusi lamented that the decision of President Tinubu to remove fuel subsidy had left millions of Nigerians terrified about the knock-on effect on their lives.

He said that many were concerned that they would be unable to meet the cost of education, food, and healthcare.

Sanusi said, “President Bola Tinubu’s decision to remove the fuel subsidy has left millions of Nigerians terrified about the knock-on effects that it will have on their daily lives. Many are concerned that they will be unable to meet the costs of education, food and healthcare. The government is yet to suggest any ways to mitigate the impact of this decision for people on low incomes.

“While all countries are required to eventually remove all fossil fuel subsidies to meet their human rights obligations in the context of the climate crisis, they should not do so in a way that undermines the ability of people on low incomes to secure their right to an adequate standard of living. It is therefore vital that the removal of the subsidy is accompanied by social cushioning and protection measures.

“Nigerians should not have to pay the price of decades of political and economic mismanagement of the subsidy scheme. The authorities must finally respond to longstanding demands by civil society and parliamentarians to investigate the fuel market chain and hold accountable all those involved in smuggling, hoarding and ‘subsidy scams’ — regardless of rank or status.

“The Nigerian authorities must urgently put in place measures to protect the rights of people most affected by the removal of the fuel subsidies and prioritize addressing widespread hunger, higher unemployment and the rapidly falling standard of living.”