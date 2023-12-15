ECOWAS Officially Suspends Niger From Regional Bodies

The Republic of Niger has been officially suspended from all sub-regional bodies by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) until constitutional order is reinstated in the nation.

This action was confirmed through a statement released by the regional organization detailing the resolutions made during the summit of heads of state and government convened on Sunday in Abuja.

The statement said, “Until the 64th ordinary session held on Dec. 10, 2023, the Conference of Heads of State and Government considered the situation in Niger as a coup attempt and continued to consider Mohamed Bazoum the President of the Republic of Niger, Head of State.

“Due to this position, Niger was not suspended from ECOWAS’ decision-making bodies and members of Bazoum’s government were authorized to represent Niger in ECOWAS’ statutory meetings.”

The Dec. 10 summit acknowledged that a military coup had effectively ousted Mohamed Bazoum’s government.

The statement added, “Accordingly, beginning from Dec. 10, 2023, Niger is suspended from all decision-making bodies of ECOWAS until constitutional order is restored in the country.”

During the ECOWAS leaders’ meeting in Abuja on Sunday, the military junta of Niger, which seized power in a coup on July 26, was urged to release the ousted president, Mohamed Bazoum, as a condition for lifting sanctions imposed on the country.

The leader of the junta, Omar Abdourahmane Tchiani, rejected the proposal, emphasizing that Bazoum would not be released.