Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 15th December 2023

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 14th December, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1230 and sell at N1245 on Thursday 14th December 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 912 Selling Rate 913

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Point-of-sale operators nationwide have implemented a 100% increase in their service charges, a direct response to the prevailing Naira scarcity.

The newly elected secretary of the Association of Mobile Money and Agent Banking Industry in Nigeria, Elegede Segun, confirmed this development during a conversation with DAILY POST on Tuesday.

Attributing the surge in fees charged by PoS operators to the ongoing Naira shortage, Segun highlighted that PoS operators are particularly affected by the scarcity, compelling them to raise fees in order to sustain their operations.

Formerly the publicity officer of the Association, Segun elucidated that their members had to explore alternative channels for cash since Deposit Money Banks had imposed limits on cash withdrawals, ranging from N20,000 to N50,000.

He further revealed that the charges PoS agents incur to obtain cash, say N100,000, from alternative sources like filling station operators have surged from N800 to N1,600.