You Have The Right To Take Pictures, Videos Of Officers On Duty – Police To Nigerians

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has said that Nigerians are free to video and photograph police officers on duty.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Muyiwa Adejobi stated this on his X handle on Thursday.

The FPRO was responding to a netizen who claimed that some police officers extorted N10,000 from him for videoing them during a stop-and-search operation.

Adejobi insisted that it is not an offence to video or take photos of police officers on duty.

The X user, @Boy_Cyril wrote on his handle, “Sir, is it a crime to video during stop and search because I had to pay N10,000 for those officers to give me back my phone after taking it forcefully from me just now.”

Adejobi said that the police had announced several times that there is nothing wrong with Nigerians taking photos or videoing police officers on duty.

He added that anyone who is harassed by any police officer for videoing or taking photos should report the case to the police authority.

He said, “You can video or take pictures of policemen on duty. We have said it severally. There is nothing wrong with that.

“You can take up the case. Send an SMS to me or to our email box”