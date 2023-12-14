Govt Seals Four Banks In Ekiti, Explains Why

The Government of Ekiti State has sealed the premises of four second-generation banks in Ado Ekiti, the capital city.

Naija News understands that the action was allegedly taken due to the affected banks’ violation of the Environmental Impact Assessment Laws.

Additionally, through the state Environmental Protection Agency, the state’s Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources sealed several business premises for failing to pay the required dues for EIA and audit.

The Commissioner for Environment, Tosin Aluko-Ajisafe, confirmed this in a statement released on Wednesday, emphasising that this measure was taken to restore order in the state.

She further stated that the sealed premises would only be reopened once the owners fulfilled their obligations.

“Governor Oyebanji’s administration has approved the enforcement of the state Environmental Protection Law 2010 as it relates to EIA. All corporate and private business owners violating this law will have their business facilities sealed,” Aluko-Ajisafe said.

She said the ministry had written earlier to the organisations, but they ignored the 43 days’ notice given to them.

Meanwhile, the General Manager of SEPA, Ekiti State, Olukayode Adunmo, stated that “The state Environmental Protection Law stipulates that before any construction is done in the state, you must obtain an EIA certificate. However what we have seen in most of the banks is that at the time the buildings were constructed, they did not obtain the necessary permit from the Ministry of Environment.

“Having gone through our records in conjunction with the state Internal Revenue Service, which told us that they could not find the names of the banks as having paid the necessary dues for EIA and for audit, we have to commence this activity to certify whether they paid or they evaded the content of the law.”