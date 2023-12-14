Former NNPC GMD, Thomas John Is Dead

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPC), on Thursday, announced the death of a former Group Managing Director, GMD, and Acting Alternate Chairman of the Board of the defunct Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Thomas Maurice Asuquo John.

Naija News learnt that John died at the age of 84.

NNPC extended the company’s heartfelt condolences to his wife, family, friends, and relatives.

NNPC, in a statement, wrote, “A quintessential administrator and oil & gas industry professional, Dr. John was the 5th GMD of NNPC, succeeding the late Dr. Aret Adams from April 1990 to June 1992.

“He was also a Non-Executive Director, South Atlantic Petroleum (SAPETRO), Executive Chairman, Hydropec Engineering Services Ltd., and former Non-Executive Director, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, among other positions.

“On behalf of the entire NNPC Ltd. Management and Staff, the GCEO, Mr. Mele Kyari, extends the company’s heartfelt condolences to his dear wife, family, friends, and relatives during this very trying period. May his soul rest in peace.”