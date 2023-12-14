Former CBN Deputy Governor Backs Tinubu’s Decision To Exempt Varsities, Polytechnics From IPPIS

Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu has commended the President Bola Tinubu-led government following its decision to exempt universities and polytechnics from the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) payment platform.

Hailing the government in a post via his official X handle on Thursday, Moghalu emphasized that Nigerian universities ought to be autonomous but well-regulated. He further argued that university lecturers are not civil servants.

“Nigeria’s universities should be autonomous but well regulated. A university employee is not a civil servant and should not be classified or treated as one. President Tinubu’s government’s decision to remove universities from IPISS is correct,” a tweet by Moghalu read.

Naija News had earlier reported that the Federal Government has exempted universities and other tertiary IPPIS payment platform.

Education Minister Tahir Mamman said the decision was taken by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the cabinet meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu and held at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He also said the heads of these institutions got relief to embark on recruitment exercises without recourse to the Head of Service of the Federation.

The minister said the president had directed that the Vice Chancellor be taken out of the platform that made recruitment difficult to ensure efficient management of those education institutions.