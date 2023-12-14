‘Drama Around Akeredolu’s Health Avoidable’ — Aiyedatiwa

Acting Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has described the recent upheaval in the state due to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s health as unnecessary.

Naija News had earlier reported that Aiyedatiwa’s status as acting governor was confirmed by the Ondo House of Assembly following Akeredolu’s medical leave notification.

There have been increasing demands for Akeredolu to resign or delegate power during his prolonged absence for health reasons.

Aiyedatiwa in his broadcast emphasized the need to quickly resume the state’s developmental agenda, moving past the distractions caused by the governor’s illness.

The acting governor calls for ongoing prayers and support for Governor Akeredolu during his health crisis.

He said, “At this juncture, permit me to say that only God Almighty has explanations for what happened in the last few months.

“When nature sets in to hinder human performance, it is always a painful thing.

“We must acknowledge that the key to the wellbeing of a man is in the hands of God.

“It is not for us as humans to question God but to pray for His mercies upon our lives.

“It is in this regard that we admit with all sense of responsibility that the intrigues that ensued due to Mr Governor’s health challenges were indeed avoidable distractions.

“We ought to have done better so as to keep giving Ondo state the seamless and solid governance which Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, CON, had established in the state in the last six-and-a-half years.”

Story continues below advertisement



Aiyedatiwa commended President Bola Tinubu and other leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) “for providing succour to Ondo state at our critical time of cloud and need”.