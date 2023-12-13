Yinka Ayefele Struggles To Hold Back Tears As Son Queries Him Over Inability To Walk

Famous Gospel-Tungba Nigerian singer, Yinka Ayefele, was almost moved to tears as one of his sons questioned him about being a cripple.

Naija News reports that in a video shared via his Instagram page, one of the triplets was heard asking his father why he couldn’t stand upright and walk like every other person.

Yinka, who looked stunned, responded that he had an accident, and his son insisted on knowing about the accident.

The veteran singer said he always struggles not to be emotional whenever his kids ask him the question.

He captioned the video, “They always want me to stand up… And they kept asking me why every day, even up till last night… I tried hard not to be emotional… Indeed, it was ‘My turning point. 12/12/1997’. To God be the Glory.”

On December 12, 1997, Ayefele was involved in an automobile accident, which damaged his spinal cord and confined him to a wheelchair.

The singer and his wife, Temitope, welcomed their triplets in 2019.

Nigerian Internet Users Do Not Like Outspoken Women

In other news, controversial Nollywood actress and media personality, Moet Abebe has said Nigerian internet users do not love outspoken women.

Abebe stated this in a recent interview with Cool FM Nigeria, Lagos, hosted by former reality star, Natacha Akide, aka Tacha.

Story continues below advertisement



Abebe, who recently has been in the news over some controversial opinions on the Bahd And Boujee Podcast which she co-hosts with reality star, Tolani Baj, said the internet detests women who are assertive.