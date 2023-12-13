We Will End Insurgency, Terrorism Simultaneously – Defence Minister

Minister Abubakar Badaru announced the Ministry of Defence’s plan to concurrently utilise its 2023 supplementary budget and a portion of its 2024 budget to address insurgency and terrorism on Wednesday in Abuja.

During a joint sitting of the Senate and House of Representatives committees on defence, Badaru defended the Ministry of Defence’s budget and emphasised the commitment to combat insurgency and terrorism.

He underscored the Ministry’s determination to prevent terrorists from relocating to new areas to perpetuate their activities.

While expressing confidence in the government’s ability to end the conflict, Badaru refrained from disclosing specific strategies openly. He praised the committees’ consistent support in the Ministry’s efforts to address insecurity.

The minister highlighted that the 2024 budget allocation for the Ministry was N78.58 billion, surpassing the N62.9 billion allocated for 2023. He commended the National Assembly for its dedication to tackling insecurity.

However, he called for an upward revision of overhead costs in the 2024 budget, citing inflation and the increasing cost of diesel as factors necessitating the adjustment.

“The purpose of the 2023 additional budget is to have simultaneous operations in all our theatres so we can end insecurity at once.

“We want you to help us to increase our overhead cost. We consume a lot of fuel, and I appeal that this be looked into,” he said.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Defence, Sen. Ahmad Lawan, asserted during his submission that the joint committee would diligently scrutinise the Ministry’s 2024 proposal.

Emphasising the crucial role of security as the foundation for education, the economy, and other essential functions, he advocated for allocating additional resources to the defence sector to address the challenges of insecurity effectively.

Lawan highlighted that merely approving funds was insufficient; it was imperative to ascertain how these allocated funds would impact and improve the prevailing situation.

The focus, he suggested, should not only be on financial support but also on ensuring that the allocated resources result in tangible and positive outcomes in the fight against insecurity.

“If you are given N100 billion, how has it improved the security situation in the country?

“It will not augur well to appropriate money without justification,” he stressed.

The ex-Senate president praised security agencies for their dedicated efforts in ensuring the nation’s safety. Additionally, Rep. Babajimi Benson, Chair of the House Committee on Defence, affirmed that the National Assembly would persist in endeavours to invest in security, aiming to foster the growth and development of the country.

He said President Bola Tinubu had promised to ensure the security of all Nigerians irrespective of status, adding: “You must work to deliver the goal of the administration.”

He pledged that the committee would ensure allocated resources add value, acknowledging lawmakers’ awareness of armed forces challenges, including the recent bombing in Kaduna.

Story continues below advertisement



He committed to securing sufficient funding within available resources to meet the military’s needs.