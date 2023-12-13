Nollywood Actress, Sonia Ogiri Exposes Nigerian Crossdresser Who Secretly Got Married, Expecting Second Child

Nollywood actress, Sonia Ogiri, has revealed a popular Nigerian crossdresser is happily married with a child and expecting a second child.

Naija News reports that this comes a few weeks after Sonia and Bobrisky fought dirty online over claims that the crossdresser was responsible for the trends of males parading themselves as female.

The health condition of Jay Boogie had caused the fight between the duo as Sonia vowed never to donate money to him, blaming Bobrisky for deceiving young boys, but the latter warned the movie star to avoid making issues with him.

However, Sonia, in a post via Instagram on Tuesday, alleged that a crossdresser inspiring other young men down a dark path is secretly a married man with a family.

The thespian, who failed to mention the crossdresser’s name, claimed that the man often visits his wife at night but parades himself as female during the day.

She wrote: “Days after, paid privately to follow up. Oga has married secretly oh, and his wife even get belle, oga is a man at night and a woman during the day. Oga secretly visits at night and is on the internet deceiving young boys that should focus on more productive things. I know a low now.

“You should know who but if you don’t then you can never know the cause of Nigeria’s problem. Congratulations are in order as we Nigerians always show love. Oga has 1 and is expecting another, just dey play. This little gossip is between you and me, I close page since two weeks so no other person fit see am, I just day make i share with you because I love you oh, me don dey go, No call my name oh.”