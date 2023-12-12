TCN Speaks On Third Collapse Of National Grid In 2023

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) confirmed the collapse of the national grid earlier on Monday, adding that it has been restored.

Naija News reports Nigeria was plunged into darkness when the grip collapsed at about 1.49 pm on Monday.

In a statement to journalists, TCN General Manager Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, said it has restored the national grid, and consequently, electricity has been restored to most parts of the country, except for the Jos axis.

Mbah, however, pledged that electricity would also be restored to the Jos area within one hour of issuing the statement.

“The grid experienced a collapse today. Presently, supply has been restored except for the Jos Axis, which will soon have supply within the hour.

“The collapse happened by 1.49 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, and It is now fully restored,” Mbah said in the statement.

Recall that the TCN had in August announced that the Nigerian power grid had achieved an unprecedented level of stability in the history of the power sector.

It stated that the grid was operating without major disruptions or system collapses for an impressive span of 400 consecutive days and counting.

TCN said, “This milestone signifies a remarkable advancement in the nation’s efforts at strengthening its power infrastructure and ensuring a reliable and dependable electricity supply to distribution load centres for onward distribution to electricity customers nationwide.”