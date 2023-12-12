Court Restrains DSS, IGP From Arresting Kogi SDP Spokesperson, Adejoh-Audu

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has restrained the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Director-General of the Department of State Security (DSS), and the Kogi State Director of DSS, including the State Commissioner of Police, Bethrand Unuoha, from arresting the spokesperson of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kogi State, Faruk Adejoh-Audu.

Naija News understands that this restraining order will remain in effect until the final determination of a motion on notice in an action to enforce Adejoh-Audu’s fundamental human rights.

Adejoh-Audu, who is a veteran journalist, activist, and politician, took legal action after facing altercations with Unuoha regarding election matters.

Following these altercations, Unuoha publicly threatened Adejoh-Audu, prompting him to seek legal protection due to alleged severe threats to his life.

On November 29, 2023, the SDP Spokesperson made allegations against the police chief, claiming that he had colluded with criminals to target the interests of the SDP in the recent governorship election in Kogi.

In response, the police commissioner held a press conference in Lokoja the following day and issued a 24-hour ultimatum to Adejoh-Audu, demanding that he provide evidence to support his accusations or face the consequences of his actions.

The SDP spokesperson defended his allegations in a detailed document consisting of 17 paragraphs.

Subsequently, an FCT High Court presided over by Justice Hamza Muazu, after listening to O. U. Salifu, lawyer to the SDP spokesman, in an ex-parte application, granted the order restraining the Inspector General of Police, the Director-General of the DSS, the Kogi State Commissioner of Police and the State Director of DSS from arresting or interfering with the liberty of the applicant.

Story continues below advertisement



The court has scheduled the hearing of the motion on notice for December 18, 2023, and has adjourned the matter accordingly.